NZ's Precinct Properties H1 profit up on improved leasing
February 18, 2013 / 9:11 PM / in 5 years

NZ's Precinct Properties H1 profit up on improved leasing

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WELLINGTON, Feb 19 (Reuters) - New Zealand commercial office property investor Precinct Properties Ltd reported a near-16 percent rise in first half profit on Tuesday, on the back of improved leasing and acquisitions.

The company said net profit for the half-year to Dec. 31 was NZ$23.6 million ($19.8 million) against NZ$20.4 million a year earlier.

The company said rental income rose nearly 7 percent, as it leased more space and received the first income from a shopping mall in Auckland bought last September for NZ$90 million.

It said occupancy rose to 95 percent from 92 percent, although the average length of leases eased.

Shares in the company, which owns 15 office buildings and a shopping mall in the central business districts in Auckland and Wellington, closed on Monday at NZ$1.04 a share, having gained more than 6 percent so far this year, nearly double the gain for the benchmark NZX-50 index.

It said it would pay a second quarter dividend of 2.56 cents a share.

$1=NZ$1.19 Gyles Beckford

