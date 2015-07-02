FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (March 30)
July 2, 2015 / 11:40 AM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Holdings of SPDR Gold, iShares Silver unchanged (March 30)

Reuters Staff

6 Min Read

(Corrects ABSA - NewPlat ETF data for March 26)
    July 2 (Reuters) - Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD and the largest
silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, have remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday.
    Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity,
creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk.

   Name                                             New Holdings     Date   Prev Holdings     Prev     Abs Change   % chg       YTD Abs
   GOLD                                                     (OZ)                     (OZ)                    (OZ)           Change (OZ)
   SPDR Gold Trust HLDSPDRGT=XAU                    23,702,919.7   Mar 27    23,702,919.7   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%     907,360.3
   ETF Securities gold (ex-US) HLDETFXUS=XAU         6,917,737.9   Mar 27     6,921,112.3   Mar 26       -3,374.4  -0.05%    -254,286.7
   COMEX Gold Trust HLDCMXGOT=XAU                    5,295,513.4   Mar 27     5,295,513.4   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%     113,349.2
   ZKB Physical Gold HLDZKBPYG=XAU **                4,457,922.7   Mar 20     4,457,922.7   Mar 20             --      --      35,378.3
   Julius Baer Physical Gold HLDJBAEPY=XAU ***       1,579,890.0   Mar 26     1,557,190.0   Mar 23       22,700.0   1.46%     -60,370.0
   Sprott Physical Gold Trust HLDSPROPY=XAU          1,263,473.0   Mar 27     1,263,473.0   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%     -37,045.0
   ABSA - NewGold ETF HLDNEWGOT=XAU                    985,397.6   Mar 27       985,408.4   Mar 26          -10.8   0.00%    -120,938.3
   ETFS Physical Swiss Gold HLDETFSCH=XAU              768,154.1   Mar 27       768,154.1   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%     -15,628.2
   Total    HLDTOTALL=XAU                           44,971,008.4             44,951,693.6                19,314.8   0.04%     567,819.6
   SILVER
   iShares Silver Trust HLDISHAST=XAG              323,888,528.1   Mar 27   323,888,528.1   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%  -5,675,638.6
   ZKB Physical Silver HLDZKBPYS=XAG                76,102,277.9   Mar 20    76,102,277.9   Mar 20             --      --    -973,152.2
   Sprott Physical Silver HLDSPROPY=XAG             49,057,441.0   Mar 27    49,057,441.0   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%    -230,429.0
   ETF Securities silver ex-US HLDETFXUS=XAG        47,204,250.5   Mar 27    47,204,250.5   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%   8,299,171.3
   ETFS Physical Silver Shares HLDETFSSF=XAG        18,190,779.6   Mar 27    18,190,779.6   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%    -210,137.7
   Julius Baer Physical Silver HLDJBAEPY=XAG        14,319,990.0   Mar 26    13,864,990.0   Mar 23      455,000.0   3.28%    -337,000.0
   Total    HLDTOTALL=XAG                          528,763,267.1            528,308,267.1               455,000.0   0.09%     872,813.8
   PLATINUM
   ABSA - NewPlat ETF  HLDNEWPLT=XPT                 1,071,718.5   Mar 27     1,071,730.3   Mar 26          -11.8   0.00%     -32,797.2
   ETFS Physical Platinum Shares HLDETFSPY=XPT         508,895.4   Mar 27       508,895.4   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%      -5,576.1
   ETF Securities platinum ex-US HLDETFXUS=XPT         349,246.9   Mar 27       345,470.1   Mar 26        3,776.8   1.09%      -5,236.6
   ZKB Physical Platinum HLDZKBPYP=XPT                 269,443.4   Mar 20       269,443.4   Mar 20             --      --      -7,853.6
   Julius Baer Physical Platinum HLDJBAEPY=XPT          90,505.0   Mar 26        93,015.0   Mar 23       -2,510.0  -2.70%      -9,240.0
   Total    HLDTOTALL=XPT                            2,289,809.2              2,288,554.2                  1255.0   0.05%     -60,703.4
   PALLADIUM
   Standard Bank AfricaPalladium HLDSTNDRDB=XPD #      727,082.1   Mar 26       727,082.1   Mar 26             --      --      24,250.5
   ABSA - NewPalladium ETF HLDNEWPLD=XPD ****          474,934.4   Mar 27       474,939.6   Mar 26           -5.2   0.00%     -41,322.8
   ETF Securities palladium ex-US HLDETFSPY=XPD        470,332.6   Mar 27       469,227.6   Mar 26        1,105.0   0.24%     -43,054.8
   ETFS Physical Palladium Shares HLDETFSPY=XPD        465,277.7   Mar 27       465,277.7   Mar 26            0.0   0.00%     -49,225.8
   ZKB Physical Palladium HLDZKBPYP=XPD                232,356.2   Mar 20       232,356.2   Mar 20             --      --      -5,698.2
   Julius Baer Physical Palladium HLDJBAEPY=XPD        136,943.0   Mar 26       135,343.0   Mar 23        1,600.0   1.18%      -3,530.0
   Total    HLDTOTALL=XPD                            2,506,926.0              2,504,226.2                 2,699.8   0.11%    -118,581.1
 
The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are
publicly available on their websites.

ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to
physical delivery of them.

*** Shareholders in the Julius Baer Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in
that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully
backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal.

**** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African
palladium.

# Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. ))

 (Bengaluru Commodities desk)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
