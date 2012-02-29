FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gold tumbles 3 pct, set for biggest drop since Dec
February 29, 2012 / 4:00 PM / 6 years ago

Gold tumbles 3 pct, set for biggest drop since Dec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices tumbled more than 3 percent in volatile trade on Wednesday to a session low at $1,724.40 an ounce, putting the precious metal on track for its biggest one-day drop since Dec. 14, as the dollar hit a session high versus the euro.

In 2-1/2 hours of open outcry trading on COMEX, the volumes of gold traded were greater than those seen in the whole of Monday, data from the CME Group showed.

Spot gold was down 3 percent at $1,731.70 an ounce at 1556 GMT. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; editing by Keiron Henderson)

