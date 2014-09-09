FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Precious Metals Investments seeks more time to meet conditions to trade its shares
#IT Services & Consulting
September 9, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Precious Metals Investments seeks more time to meet conditions to trade its shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Precious Metals Investments SA :

* Said on Monday it asked the Warsaw Stock Exchange to prolong the period for fulfilling the conditions to trade its shares on the exchange’s NewConnect market

* Said it has already met the two out of three requests of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has published its Q2 2014 financial report and financial condition analysis report

* Said it could not publish the 2013 full year financial report as a significant part of the company’s documents had been held by the prosecutor’s office and fiscal authorities due to an investigation that was discontinued in August 2014

* Said that following the discontinuation of the legal proceedings the company recovered its financial documentation and its auditor expects the full year 2013 report will be published on Sept. 25

* Said it has asked for prolongation of the period for publication of its full year 2013 report until Sept. 30

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
