U.S. Mint American Eagle gold coin sales rise 124 percent in July

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Mint sold 170,000 ounces of American Eagle gold coins in July, up 124 percent from June and the highest since April 2013, government data showed on Friday.

(in ounces)

Gold Silver Platinum

2015 2014 2015 2014 2015 January 81,000 91,500 5,530,000 4,775,000 n/a February 18,500 31,000 3,022,000 3,750,000 n/a March 46,500 21,000 3,519,000 5,354,000 n/a April 29,500 38,500 2,851,500 3,569,000 n/a May 21,500 35,500 2,023,500 3,988,500 n/a June 76,000 48,500 4,840,000 2,692,000 n/a July 170,000 30,000 5,529,000 1,975,000 n/a (Reporting by Marcy Nicholson; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)