Barclays cuts gold, platinum price forecasts for 2012
May 10, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 5 years ago

Barclays cuts gold, platinum price forecasts for 2012

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 10 (Reuters) - Barclays Capital on Thursday lowered its
price forecasts for  gold and platinum this year, saying
political uncertainty continued to weigh on them while the gold
physical market remained fragile.	
    The investment bank cut its forecast for gold to average
$1,716 an ounce, and lowered its platinum price projection to
average $1,622 an ounce.	
    "While the macro backdrop remains positive, gold has behaved
closer to risky assets rather than differentiating itself as a
safe-haven asset," Barclays stated in a note to clients.	
 (Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
