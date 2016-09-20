Precise Biometrics CEO aims to grow with more partners

OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -

** Precise Biometrics' CEO Hakan Persson made the following comments during an investor presentation in Oslo on Tuesday:

** "We see a continued positive development when it comes to new customer agreements and believe this will create additional growth opportunities for us."

** "We are well position to benefit from the market growth and that we are able to capture a significant market share."

** "We are on a continuous basis talking to new potential partners and won't stop with the 16 partners we have today."

** "Payment card market is particularly interesting right now. The technology we have is extremely well suited for this market."

** "We are now collaborating with our customers on several projects related to smart cards, wearables and cars. We are involved in a number of prototypes and tests right now and this is happening now. This market will grow very fast."

** "Tactivo uptake has been a little bit slow lately, but we see some very interesting pilots in Germany right now. We also have a big project on the way in Gothenburg."

** "We are in the black, we earn money and we have a positive cash flow."

** Precise Biometrics' customers include fingerprint sensor makers like Fingerprint Cards, Idex and Qualcomm, but sales have been hit by effects of Fingerprint Cards having implemented their own algorithm solution with some key customers

** Shares in the company fell sharply after reporting disappointing Q2 sales mid-august. (Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)