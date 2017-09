April 15 (Reuters) - Precise Biometrics AB

* Precise Biometrics says CFO Bo-Göran Jaxelius to leave the company

* Says to reorganize sales organization in the U.S., sales team to be centralized at head office in Lund, Sweden.

* Says Jeff Scott, Vice President Sales Americas, to leave the group as a result of the reorganization