Dec 8 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp said it expected 2015 capital spending to be C$493 million ($430 million), down 44 percent from its planned expenditure this year.

Precision Drilling also lowered its 2014 capital spending plans by C$23 million to C$885 million. ($1 = 1.1443 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)