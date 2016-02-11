FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rig contractor Precision Drilling suspends dividend
February 11, 2016

Rig contractor Precision Drilling suspends dividend

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp suspended its dividend payments as the company looks to boost its finances to cope with a 70 percent fall in oil prices, which has hurt demand for its onshore rigs.

The company’s net loss widened to C$271 million ($194 million), or 93 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter from C$114.0 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell about 44 percent to C$345 million. ($1 = C$1.40) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)

