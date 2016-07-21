Precision Drilling posts bigger loss, hurt by weak activity

July 21 (Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss, hurt by the lowest drilling activity in decades as oil producers slash spending.

The company's loss increased to C$57.7 million ($44.3 million), or 20 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, from C$29.8 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue more than halved to about C$164 million. ($1 = C$1.3038) (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)