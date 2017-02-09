Feb 9 Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a smaller quarterly loss from a year earlier, when it recorded one-time charges of about C$369 million.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$31 million ($23.6 million), or 10 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from C$271 million, or 93 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 17.7 percent to C$283.9 million, the company said on Thursday. ($1 = 1.3124 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)