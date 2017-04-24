FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Canada's Precision Drilling posts bigger loss as costs rise
April 24, 2017 / 10:20 AM / 4 months ago

Canada's Precision Drilling posts bigger loss as costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 24 (Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp posted a bigger quarterly loss due to higher costs of moving some rigs to meet a jump in demand from U.S. shale producers.

The company's net loss widened to C$22.6 million ($16.9 million), or 8 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$19.9 million, or 7 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

However, revenue rose 14.6 percent to C$345.8 million, the company said on Monday. ($1 = 1.34 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

