FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
UPDATE 1-Precision Drilling posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss
#Russia
#Healthcare
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
World
Thousands stand to lose 'golden ticket' to U.S.
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Venezuela
Socialists celebrate new Congress, pariah status looms
Canadian heavy oil plugs gap left by OPEC, Latam
Energy and Environment
Canadian heavy oil plugs gap left by OPEC, Latam
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2017 / 10:33 AM / an hour ago

UPDATE 1-Precision Drilling posts smaller-than-expected quarterly loss

2 Min Read

(Adds details)

July 31 (Reuters) - Canadian rig contractor Precision Drilling Corp reported a smaller-than-expected quarterly loss on Monday, helped by higher oil prices that drove strong demand from North America and the Middle East.

As global crude prices have risen, oil and gas companies have been putting more rigs to work. Brent crude prices averaged $50.79 per barrel in the second quarter of the year, up 8 percent from 2016.

Precision Drilling's U.S. rig count rose to 59 in the second quarter ended June 30, up from 24 rigs a year earlier. The company had 29 active rigs in Canada, up from 13 rigs a year earlier.

The company's net loss narrowed to C$36.1 million ($29 million), or 12 Canadian cents per share in the second quarter ended June 30, from C$57.7 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose to C$275.5 million from C$164 million.

Analysts on average had expected a loss of 20 Canadian cents and revenue of C$272.3 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.2468 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.