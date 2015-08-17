UPDATE 1-NN Inc to buy Precision Engineered Products for $615 mln

(Adds details)

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Metal bearing components maker NN Inc said it agreed to buy Precision Engineered Products Holdings Inc for $615 million in cash to expand in medical, electrical, and aerospace end markets.

Shares of NN Inc, which had a market cap of about $656 million as of Monday close, were up 2.2 percent at $25 in extended trading.

NN Inc said it expects to finance the deal with available cash and debt from new fully committed credit facilities.

Precision Engineered Products, which makes precision metal stampings and metal inserts for medical and surgical industries and commercial electronics, had sales of about $245.3 million for the year ended June 30.

About three-fourths of Precision Engineered Products’s sales came from the medical and electrical businesses, NN Inc said.

NN Inc, which also makes precision metal components for the automotive and commercial vehicle, heating, ventilating, and air conditioning and fluid power markets, said its expects the deal to close by the end of October.

The company was advised on the deal by KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc.

Up to Monday’s close of $24.46 on the Nasdaq, the company’s stock had risen about 19 percent this year. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)