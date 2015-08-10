CORRECTED-BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway to acquire Precision Castparts Corp for $235 per share in cash

(Corrects headline to say Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the acquirer, not Precision Castparts)

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Precision Castparts Corp : * Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to acquire Precision Castparts Corp for $235 per

share in cash * Says deal valued at about $37.2 billion * Deal for $235 per share * Deal for about $37.2 billion * PCC will continue to do business around the world under the Precision

Castparts name and maintain its headquarters in Portland * Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor to PCC and PCC’s legal counsel is

Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Stoel Rives LLP * Says Berkshire hathaway’s legal counsel is munger, tolles & olson llp * 3 nominees who would have joined PCC’s board if elected at PCC’s upcoming

annual meeting have withdrawn their candidacy * Says transaction includes outstanding Precision Castparts pcc) net debt * Pcc does not intend to nominate replacement directors for election at the

annual meeting in three nominees’ place * Other than Delaney, Palmer,Wolfenbarger, nominees named ,all of whom serve on

* Berkshire hathaway chairman Warren buffett says "I've admired PCC's operation for a long time"