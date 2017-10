July 17 (Reuters) - Metal parts maker Precision Castparts Corp will buy Canadian manufacturer Héroux-Devtek Inc’s aerostructure and industrial products operations for C$300 million ($295.32 million) in cash.

Precision Castparts, a supplier of metal parts for aircraft engines and power plant turbines, said the deal will strengthen its presence with key customers such as Lockheed Martin Corp and Bombardier Inc.