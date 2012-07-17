UPDATE 2-Héroux-Devtek sells aerostructure business for $295 mln

* Héroux-Devtek to focus on landing gear business

By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty and Ankur Banerjee

July 17 (Reuters) - Canada’s Héroux-Devtek Inc sold its aerostructure and industrial products business to Precision Castparts Corp for about $295 million as it looks to focus on its landing gear business.

Héroux-Devtek shares surged as much as 50 percent to a life-high of C$11.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“The stock was undervalued and they (Héroux-Devtek) have done something to create some value,” Raymond James analyst Ben Cherniavsky said. “The stock is up because the company is getting $7.50 per share with the sale of this business.”

Héroux-Devtek, which expects net cash proceeds of about C$230 million from the sale, plans to focus on developing proprietary products in the landing gear segment.

Landing gear is a more concentrated and niche market. There are four major players, including Goodrich Corp, Héroux-Devtek Ch ief Executive Gilles Labbé sa id on a call with analysts.

Heroux-Devtek -- which makes landing gear, airframe components and gas turbine components -- draws more than two-thirds of its revenue from outside Canada, mainly from the United States.

The company had cash and cash equivalents of C$62 million and long-term debt of C$119.1 million at March 31.

AGGRESSIVE ON AERO

Precision, which supplies metal parts for aircraft engines and power turbines, has been gradually growing its exposure to the aerospace market.

It acquired plane parts maker Primus International for $900 million a year earlier and followed it with the acquisition of Klune Industries, a manufacturer of complex aluminum, nickel, titanium and steel aerostructures, earlier this month.

The aerospace business accounted for about 62 percent of its total sales of $7.21 billion in fiscal 2012, up from 57 percent in 2011.

Precision Chief Executive Mark Donegan said Heroux-Devtek strengthens the company’s presence with customers like Lockheed Martin Corp, Bombardier Inc and Embraer SA’s Gulfstream.

Heroux-Devtek’s aerostructures operations manufacture a wide variety of components and assemblies such as bulkheads, wing ribs, spars, frames and engine mounts.

The company’s Cincinnati-based McSwain Manufacturing unit specializes in turning, milling, and drilling, and has developed a strong presence in components for gas turbine and mining applications.

Portland, Oregon-based Precision expects the deal to be completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2013 and add to earnings immediately.

Shares of Precision were up 1 percent at $164.11 in late-afternoon trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.