FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Precision Drilling sees lower 2013 capital expenditure
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 10, 2012 / 11:51 AM / 5 years ago

Precision Drilling sees lower 2013 capital expenditure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp, Canada’s largest oil and gas drilling contractor, expects capital expenditure to almost halve in 2013 as weak natural gas prices slow drilling activity.

The company forecast capital expenditure of C$485 million ($490 million) for 2013. It expects to spend about C$920 million this year.

Precision Drilling, which runs about a quarter of Canada’s onshore drilling rigs, said it will decommission 52 lower-tier drilling rigs and exit the Tier 3 contract drilling business. The company said it will take a related charge of between C$180 million and C$200 million in the fourth quarter.

In October Precision Drilling reported a 53 percent drop in third-quarter profit as gas firms cut drilling in the face of weak demand and sliding gas prices.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.