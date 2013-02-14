Precision Drilling posts loss on rig decommissioning charges

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Precision Drilling Corp, Canada’s largest oil and gas drilling contractor, posted a fourth-quarter loss, its first in nine quarters, as it recorded charges related to decommissioning of some of its less-efficient rigs.

The company posted a net loss of C$116 million ($115.7 million), or 42 Canadian cents per share, compared with a profit of C$28 million, or 10 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 9 percent to C$534 million.

The company said in December it would record charges of between C$180 million and C$200 million in the fourth quarter as it decommissioned 52 lower-tier drilling rigs and exited the Tier 3 contract drilling business.