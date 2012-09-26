FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Italy's Prelios says to continue talks with bidders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 26 (Reuters) - Struggling Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it would continue talks with Italian investment firm Feidos and U.S. asset manager Fortess, which have made rival bids for Prelios.

Debt-ridden Prelios, which posted a 125.7 million euro loss in the first half of the year.

In its statement, Prelios it said talks would also involve its creditors and controlling shareholders

Prelios had said last week that the two offers would help recapitalise the company and fix its its finances. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca)

