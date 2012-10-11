Prelios to start exclusive bid talks with Italy consortium

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Real-estate manager Prelios , which is rushing to find cash to pay its hefty debt, has agreed to start exclusive bid talks with Feidos, an Italian consortium led by real estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, a source close to the board told Reuters.

Prelios has chosen Feidos over U.S. fund Fortress, which had also expressed interest in the loss-making Italian group.

Prelios, which manages properties in Italy and Germany, has been hit by writedowns on its property investments in recession-hit Italy. (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin, writing by Lisa Jucca)