FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prelios to start exclusive bid talks with Italy consortium
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 11, 2012 / 11:46 AM / in 5 years

Prelios to start exclusive bid talks with Italy consortium

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Real-estate manager Prelios , which is rushing to find cash to pay its hefty debt, has agreed to start exclusive bid talks with Feidos, an Italian consortium led by real estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, a source close to the board told Reuters.

Prelios has chosen Feidos over U.S. fund Fortress, which had also expressed interest in the loss-making Italian group.

Prelios, which manages properties in Italy and Germany, has been hit by writedowns on its property investments in recession-hit Italy. (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin, writing by Lisa Jucca)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.