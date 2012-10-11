FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Feidos offer for Prelios sees 135 mln euros cash call-source
October 11, 2012 / 12:15 PM / in 5 years

Feidos offer for Prelios sees 135 mln euros cash call-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 11 (Reuters) - The offer of Italy’s Feidos for struggling real-estate manager Prelios envisages a capital hike of 135 million euros ($174 million), a source close to Prelios’s board said on Thursday.

Under the proposed bid, Feidos would contribute 25 million euros to the cash call, Prelios’s controlling shareholders another 25 million euros and the remainder will be guaranteed by banks, the source said.

Feidos, an Italian consortium led by real estate entrepreneur Massimo Caputi, is due to start exclusive talks to buy Prelios, which has been hit by writedowns on its property investments in recession-hit Italy. ($1 = 0.7751 euros) (Reporting By Elisa Anzolin)

