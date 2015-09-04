FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prelios says all board members to resign on Oct. 16
September 4, 2015

Prelios says all board members to resign on Oct. 16

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Italian property firm Prelios said on Friday all its board members would resign after a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for Oct. 16, which is due to approve a cash call for up to 66.5 million euros ($74 million).

Last month, the group announced a spin-off of its non-core assets to focus on its real estate services business. It also said it would launch a rights issue by the end of the year. ($1 = 0.8979 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini and Elisa Anzolin, editing by Isla Binnie)

