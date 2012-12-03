FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Prelios names new CEO, approves new business guidelines
December 3, 2012 / 11:56 AM / 5 years ago

Italy's Prelios names new CEO, approves new business guidelines

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian real estate group Prelios said on Monday it had appointed Sergio Iasi, a telecoms executive, as its new Chief Executive and approved new plan guidelines focused on asset sales and cost-cutting.

Shares in Prelios, controlled by Pirelli Marco Tronchetti Provera through the Camfin holding company, extended gains on the announcement to rise as much as 6.5 percent.

Prelios clinched last month a 185-million-euro rescue deal with Feidos and plans to restructure 500 million euros of debt.

Under its new 2013-2016 guidelines, which will formally approved at Prelios’ next board meeting, the company aims to focus on property management and related services in Italy and Germany. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing Francesca Landini)

