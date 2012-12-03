UPDATE 1-Italy's Prelios names new CEO

* Appoints Sergio Iasi as CEO

MILAN, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Loss-making Italian real estate group Prelios said on Monday it had appointed Sergio Iasi, a telecoms executive, as its new chief executive in charge of carrying out the company’s turnaround plan.

The new plan, announced Nov. 13, calls for an 185 million euro capital increase, a restructuring of over 500 million euros in debt, real estate asset sales, and cost-cutting.

Shares in Prelios, controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera through the Camfin holding company, extended gains on the announcement to rise as much as 11.3 percent. Monday’s gains put shares almost back to the level they were trading at on Nov. 13, when the company announced its recovery plan.

Pirelli is among Prelios’ creditors.

Prelios needs the cash injection to remain a going concern, it said on August 28.

Under its new 2013-2016 guidelines, which will formally approved at Prelios’ next board meeting, the company aims to focus on property management and related services in Italy and Germany. The company has not set the date for the next board meeting yet.

The company has until Dec. 21 to reach an accord with Feidos, an investment fund with which it is in exclusive talks for Feidos to acquire a stake in Prelios as part of the turnaround package approved Nov. 13. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca and Jennifer Clark; Editing by Louise Heavens)