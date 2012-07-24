FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prelios postpones board meeting to evaluate asset sales
July 24, 2012 / 3:58 PM / 5 years ago

Prelios postpones board meeting to evaluate asset sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 24 (Reuters) - Italian loss-making real estate company Prelios postponed a board meeting on its results by about one month after receiving expressions of interest for some of its assets or possible industrial partnerships.

The company, struggling under some 495 million euros ($600 million) of net debt at a time when asset sales are complicated by a difficult economic situation, said its directors would meet to approve first-half results on Aug. 28 instead of July 25.

The Milan-based company, controlled by a syndicate that includes businessman Marco Tronchetti Provera and investment bank Mediobanca, is expected to post its third straight yearly loss in 2012.

Talk of possible M&A resurfaced on Tuesday after Italian daily Il Sole 24 Ore said Prelios had come on to the radar screen of U.S. group Fortress and a group of businessmen including entrepreneur Massimo Caputi and the Merloni family.

The paper also said Prelios had received expressions of interest from German builder Bilfinger & Berger for some of its German assets and some Italian activities.

Prelios had said in April it was talking to Bilfinger & Berger and others over asset sales.

Prelios shares, which ended on Tuesday down about 1 percent, have lost about 77 percent of their value over the last year, giving the company a market capitalisation of about 80 million euros. ($1 = 0.8253 euros) (Reporting by Danilo Masoni)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
