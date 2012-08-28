FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prelios first-half loss 125.7 mln euros
August 28, 2012 / 4:05 PM / 5 years ago

Prelios first-half loss 125.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Italian real estate management company Prelios said it lost 125.7 million euros in the first half of 2012 following a writedown of 90 million euros on its real estate portfolio and for restructuring costs.

The company said it mandated its chairman to call an extraordinary shareholders meeting in the wake of the loss, which is more than one-third of the company’s capital.

Prelios said that its targets are no longer achievable, and will set new targets after taking extraordinary measures. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

