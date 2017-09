MILAN, April 23 (Reuters) - Italian real estate company Prelios said on Wednesday it was not planning an extraordinary capital hike, rebutting a report in an Italian newspaper that the plan was on the table.

“In relation to rumours published today in the daily newspaper La Repubblica, the company clarifies that no capital increase extraordinary transaction is envisaged, considering its equity structure,” the company said in a bourse filing. (Reporting by Isla Binnie; editing by Agnieszka Flak)