Prelios says approves capital increase plan, posts 9-mo loss
November 13, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 5 years

Prelios says approves capital increase plan, posts 9-mo loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said on Tuesday it approved a memorandum of understanding with Feidos, as expected, for a cash injection to strengthen the loss-making group’s capital structure.

“In order to reach the final agreement, Prelios and Feidos have arranged an extension of the exclusive (talks) until December 21,” the company said in a statement.

Prelios plans a capital increase of 185 million euros, it said in a statement after a board meeting.

Chief Executive Officer Paolo Massimiliano Bottelli has resigned, the group said.

It posted a net loss of 152.9 million, partly the result of property and non-performing loan writedowns for more than 100 million. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

