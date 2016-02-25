Investor group gets 21 pct of Prelios in rights issue-sources

MILAN, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A group of investors including former Enel head Fulvio Conti has acquired 21 percent of Prelios after the Italian group raised fresh capital as part of a plan to focus its business exclusively on real estate services, two sources close to the matter said.

Confirming a press report that pushed shares in Prelios up 30.6 percent on Thursday, the sources said the group of investors had bought rights to acquire Prelios shares during a recently concluded 66.5 million euro ($73 million) rights issue. ($1 = 0.9063 euros) (Reporting by Elisa Anzolin, writing by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)