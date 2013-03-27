FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's Prelios approves debt restructuring, capital increase
#Credit Markets
March 27, 2013 / 6:01 PM / 5 years ago

Italy's Prelios approves debt restructuring, capital increase

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, March 27 (Reuters) - Italian real estate management company Prelios said on Wednesday it approved a 561 million euro ($717 million) debt restructuring plan, as well as a 185 million euros capital increase.

The heavily indebted company manages properties in Italy and Germany and has been hit hard by writedowns on real estate investments in its recession-hit home market.

Prelios said its net loss for 2012 was 241.7 million euros, compared to a loss of 289.6 million euros in 2011, as a result of real estate writedowns and restructuring costs.

Prelios also approved a new 2012-2016 business plan.

Prelios was spun off from Pirelli in 2010. ($1 = 0.7824 euros) (Reporting by Jennifer Clark, editing by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
