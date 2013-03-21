Prelios still talking on moves to strengthen balance sheet

MILAN, March 21 (Reuters) - Italian real estate asset management company Prelios said on Thursday talks aimed at strengthening its balance sheet and relaunching the company were still under way.

A report in La Repubblica on Thursday said investment fund Feidos was expected to finalise a debt restructuring deal with holding Camfin and a pool of banks to rescue Prelios.

The agreement would pave the way for a planned capital increase at the loss-making company of up to 185 million euros ($239.6 million), the paper said.

Prelios is controlled by Pirelli CEO Marco Tronchetti Provera through Camfin.