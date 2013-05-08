FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prelios says no property market recovery in crisis-hit Italy
Sections
Featured
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
World
Defiant Catalans vote on split from Spain despite crackdown
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Puerto Rico
Trump defends response in Puerto Rico as criticism mounts
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
May 8, 2013 / 12:31 PM / in 4 years

Prelios says no property market recovery in crisis-hit Italy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 8 (Reuters) - Loss-making property manager Prelios said revenues and operating profits fell in the first quarter of the year, hit by a slump in the Italian real estate market.

The manager of properties in Italy, Germany and Poland including department stores and corporate headquarters said on Wednesday revenues fell 20 percent to 24.8 million euros in the first three months of the year.

Prelios also posted an operating loss of 3.4 million euros from an operating profit of 2.7 million euros a year before.

Prelios said it was confident its planned capital increases and debt rescheduling plans would help it grow this year. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.