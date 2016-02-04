FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prelios prices right issue at 34.4 pct discount
February 4, 2016

Prelios prices right issue at 34.4 pct discount

MILAN, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Italy’s Prelios priced its 66.5 million euro share issue at a 34.4 percent discount to the theoretical ex-rights price on Wednesday as the real-estate group presses ahead with plans to become a pure services provider.

The company, once part of industrial group Pirelli, said it would offer 9 new shares for every ordinary or category B share owned at an issue price of 0.1029 euros.

Up to 646 million new shares will be offered, Prelios said in a statement. (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

