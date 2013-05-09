FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Prelios opens higher after final approval of turnaround plan
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 9, 2013 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Prelios opens higher after final approval of turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italian property manager Prelios shares rose 2.5 percent at opening, adding to Wednesday’s 11 percent gain after the final approval of a turnaround plan.

Shares reversed direction to trade down 2.6 percent at 0.07 euros at 0815 GMT.

Shareholders on Wednesday approved full year accounts, a capital increase and a one-for-ten reverse share split, finalising the company’s restructuring plan.

Its 70 million euro capital increase reserved for a new shareholder group and a 115 million euro capital increase for all shareholders will start by the end of June and will be completed by the end of July or early August. (Reporting by Jennifer Clark)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.