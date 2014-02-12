FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Prelios JV to sell housing assets to Immofinanz for 162 mln euros
#Credit Markets
February 12, 2014 / 8:57 PM / 4 years ago

Prelios JV to sell housing assets to Immofinanz for 162 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Italian property firm Prelios said on Wednesday it had agreed to sell 18,000 German homes held by its Solaia joint venture to Austria-based Immofinanz for 162 million euros ($220 million).

The Italian company said it expected to book a loss of 135-145 million euros from the sale of the portfolio which it owned through Solaia, a tie-up with Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management.

The transaction gives the assets an enterprise value - market capitalisation plus debt, minority interests and preferred shares, minus cash and cash equivalents - of 917 million euros, Prelios said.

Prelios said its board had agreed to start talks with the Fortress Group over possible integration of their non-performing loans, and managing their real estate assets. (Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by David Evans)

