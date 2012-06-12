FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premafin debt restructuring plan goes ahead-source
June 12, 2012 / 6:26 PM / in 5 years

Premafin debt restructuring plan goes ahead-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 12 (Reuters) - The debt restructuring of Premafin, the holding that controls Italian insurer Fondiaria, goes ahead after shareholders approved on Tuesday a cash call sought by Unipol to rescue the loss-making group, a source close to the banks said.

“The restructuring plan with banks kicks off automatically given that the majority of shareholders have approved the capital hike of up to 400 million euros in Premafin by Unipol,” the source said.

Italy’s No.3 insurer Unipol agreed in January to a contested deal to take over Fondiaria and create Italy’s second-largest insurance group after Assicurazioni Generali .

Sniping between Unipol and the Ligresti family has heightened concern that insurance regulator ISVAP could end up placing Fondiaria under special administration. (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)

