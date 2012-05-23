FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premafin agrees to Fondiaria merger proposal
#Financials
May 23, 2012 / 9:41 PM / 5 years ago

Premafin agrees to Fondiaria merger proposal

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, May 23 (Reuters) - Italy’s holding company Premafin agreed on Wednesday to a proposal of taking 0.85 percent in a new entity with Unipol and its troubled insurer Fondiaria-SAI, a move aimed at overcoming wrangling over the rescue plan.

Following a board meeting on Wednesday, Premafin said in a statement the proposal by Fondiaria would allow it to continue talks over the operation.

Premafin had originally sought a stake of between 0.98 percent and 1.66 percent in the new company.

Premafin, Fondiaria, Milano Assicurazioni unit and Unipol have had trouble reaching an agreement on a deal that would save loss-making Fondiaria from going under.

Fondiaria has also offered Unipol a 61 percent stake in the new merged company. Unipol, which will have to approve the offer, is seeking 67 percent of the new insurance group.

The board of Fondiaria is expected to meet on Friday to clarify the terms of the operation as requested by Italy’s insurer regulator ISVAP, a source close to the operation said. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, Antonella Ciancio)

