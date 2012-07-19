FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Unipol takes up Premafin capital increase, as planned
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
July 19, 2012 / 4:03 PM / in 5 years

REFILE-Unipol takes up Premafin capital increase, as planned

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Cimbri’s first name and role)

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - Premafin, the holding company that controls troubled Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI , made a 400 million euro capital increase on Thursday, taking one of the last major steps towards a planned four-way merger aimed at rescuing Fondiaria.

The cash call at Premafin was taken up entirely by Bologna-based insurer Unipol and is a part of a complex deal which also includes twin 1.1-billion euro capital increases both at Unipol and Fondiaria.

“The capital increase has been completed, and Premafin, in turn, took up its stake of Fondiaria’s capital increase,” U nipol Chief Executive C a rlo Ci mbri told journalists as he left the notary office where the papers had been signed giving Unipol an 83 percent stake in Premafin.

Unipol agreed in January to come to the rescue of Fondiaria, which needs capital.

The planned merger, which will create a competitor for Italy’s No.1 insurer Assicurazioni Generali, may now be approaching a conclusion after suffering several setbacks.

Capital increases at Unipol and Fondiaria started on Monday and will run until Aug. 1. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.