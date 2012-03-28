Premafin says Unipol plan going ahead

MILAN, March 28 (Reuters) - Italy’s Premafin said on Wednesday the plan for a takeover of its troubled insurance unit Fondiaria-SAI by rival insurer Unipol was going ahead, after reports about a probe in Milan raised concerns over the future of the deal.

“There are no elements to change the announced plans, all the companies involved in the projects are working with commitment to execute it,” the group controlled by the Ligresti family said in a statement.

Premafin did not mention the probe, but concerns had been raised in the media about the approval of its 2011 accounts due to the latest developments in the investigations.

Milan prosecutors have stepped up a probe into Premafin looking into allegations of obstruction to regulators, an investigative source said on Tuesday.

Premafin said it had regularly called a board meeting on March 30 to discuss results and restructuring operations, which includes a capital increase. (Reporting by Antonella Ciancio)