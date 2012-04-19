FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy tax police seize 20 pct of Premafin capital
April 19, 2012 / 5:36 PM / in 5 years

Italy tax police seize 20 pct of Premafin capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - Italy’s tax police seized a 20 percent stake in holding company Premafin, which controls Italy’s No. 2 insurer Fondiaria-SAI, as part of a judicial probe on market manipulation, the tax police and a judicial source said on Thursday.

The stake in question is held directly and indirectly by two foreign trusts, the tax police said in a statement.

The seizure, part of an ongoing investigation by Milan prosecutors, could complicate a planned merger of Fondiaria with peer Unipol.

The investigation indicated that the price of the shares in question had been manipulated, the tax police said.

Reporting By Stephen Jewkes

