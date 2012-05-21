FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premafin shareholder meeting postponed to June 12
Sections
Featured
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Deals
Pfizer weighs sale of consumer healthcare business
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Cyber Risk
Supreme Court declines to review computer hacking cases
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 21, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

Premafin shareholder meeting postponed to June 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of struggling Italian holding company Premafin agreed on Monday to postpone a meeting called to approve a capital increase for the planned merger with insurer Unipol to June 12, Premafin said, after parties failed to agree on terms.

The delay is meant to give Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria more time to come to an agreement on merger terms. Fondiaria on Friday proposed giving Unipol a 61 percent stake in the new merged company. Unipol had previously said it wanted some 67 percent of the new insurance group. .

The delay also gives the companies a chance to respond to a ruling expected this week from Italy’s stock market regulator Consob on whether Unipol will have to make a bid for Milano Assicurazioni, which is controlled by Premafin, as part of the merger plan, Premafin said.

Reporting By Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.