Premafin shareholder meeting postponed to June 12

MILAN, May 21 (Reuters) - Shareholders of struggling Italian holding company Premafin agreed on Monday to postpone a meeting called to approve a capital increase for the planned merger with insurer Unipol to June 12, Premafin said, after parties failed to agree on terms.

The delay is meant to give Premafin, Unipol and Fondiaria more time to come to an agreement on merger terms. Fondiaria on Friday proposed giving Unipol a 61 percent stake in the new merged company. Unipol had previously said it wanted some 67 percent of the new insurance group. .

The delay also gives the companies a chance to respond to a ruling expected this week from Italy’s stock market regulator Consob on whether Unipol will have to make a bid for Milano Assicurazioni, which is controlled by Premafin, as part of the merger plan, Premafin said.