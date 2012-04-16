Italy's Premafin sets capital increase price

MILAN, April 16 (Reuters) - Italian holding company Premafin said on Monday it had set the price for its capital increase at between 0.195 euros and 0.305 euros per share.

Earlier on Monday, Unipol laid down its conditions for pressing ahead with a complex 1.7 billion euro deal to save Premafin’s insurer group Fondiaria-SAI through a four-way merger and three capital hikes.

Debt-laden Premafin is controlled by the Ligresti family and owns 37.5 percent of Fondiaria-SAI, Italy’s No. 2 insurer. (Reporting by Michel Rose)