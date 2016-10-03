FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance
October 3, 2016 / 6:30 AM / a year ago

Lender Paragon to buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - British lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc said it would buy asset finance brokerage Premier Asset Finance Ltd.

** The initial cash consideration for the deal, which has received regulatory approval, is 8.5 million pounds ($10.99 million), Paragon said.

** The company said it would pay a further 12 million pounds over the next five years, subject to performance conditions.

** Paragon said it would pay for the deal using existing cash resources.

** Edinburgh-headquartered Premier sources more than 100 million pounds of lending every year to small and medium sized businesses, Paragon said. ($1 = 0.7731 pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)

