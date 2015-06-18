Premier Farnell says first-half profit to be marginally lower

June 18 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below last year as it works to implement a new global structure.

The company, however, said it expected adjusted operating profit for the year ending Jan. 31, 2016 to be broadly in line with a year earlier as it sees the benefit of margin and cost measures taken delivering growth in the second half.

Premier Farnell said in June last year that it would combine its marketing and distribution businesses to boost performance.

The company said first-quarter like-for-like sales grew 5.4 percent, driven by a strong performance in single-board computers, especially Raspberry Pi, following the launch of the new model. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain and Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)