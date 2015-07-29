RPT-Premier Farnell sees lower H1 adjusted operating profit

(Repeats to change story label used by some customers)

July 29 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, said it expected a 10 percent decline in first-half adjusted operating profit after sales growth per day in its main markets slowed in the second quarter.

Shares in Premier Farnell were down 10.14 percent, making the stock one of the largest percentage losers on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.

Chief Executive Laurence Bain said the board had recently commenced a review of the group’s operations.

The company, which sells products from nozzles for fire hoses and de-icing machines to household soldering guns, said its second-quarter sales growth per day had slowed significantly sequentially, particularly in its North American and UK markets.

Premier Farnell, which makes and sells the Raspberry Pi - a mini, low-cost computer its founders created to help millions of people get online and learn to code, said in June that its first-half adjusted operating profit would be marginally below last year’s as it works to implement a new global structure.

Premier Farnell had said in June last year that it would combine its marketing and distribution businesses to boost performance. The operations accounted for about 80 percent of its total turnover last year. (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)