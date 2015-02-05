FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 5, 2015 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Premier Farnell sees fall in full-year operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, warned that full-year operating profit would be below last year, as strategic initiatives and discounting of the credit-card sized computer Raspberry Pi impacted gross margins.

The company said it estimates operating profit to be between 86 million pounds and 88 million pounds pounds ($130 million- $133 million) for the year to Feb. 1. Premier Farnell reported an operating profit of 91.5 million pounds last year.

Premier Farnell, which started out as a radio parts seller in 1939, said full-year sales per day would grow 3.3 percent.

The company said in November that full-year operating margins would be slightly below prior year levels as it experienced softer trading conditions in Asia and Europe.

$1 = 0.6580 pounds Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
