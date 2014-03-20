FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Premier Farnell profit rises on strong emerging markets sales
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 20, 2014 / 7:20 AM / 4 years ago

Premier Farnell profit rises on strong emerging markets sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 20 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, reported an 8 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by strong sales in emerging markets in the second half of the year.

Pretax profit for the year ended Feb. 2 rose to 74.8 million pounds ($124.3 million) from 69.0 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 2.6 percent to 968 million pounds.

Premier Farnell sells roughly half a million products ranging from batteries to CCTV cameras in more than 100 countries through its websites including Newark, Farnell and element 14.

The company’s shares closed at 220 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.6014 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.