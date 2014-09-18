FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Premier Farnell profit falls on subdued Americas, Europe sales
#Basic Materials
September 18, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

Premier Farnell profit falls on subdued Americas, Europe sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Premier Farnell Plc, a distributor of small electronics and electronic parts, reported a 4.5 percent fall in first-half pretax profit, hurt by subdued sales in its marketing and distribution division in the Americas and Europe.

Pretax profit for the six months ended Aug. 3 fell to 36.4 million pounds ($59.3 million) from 38.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue fell 3.8 percent to 479.3 million pounds.

The marketing and distribution business accounted for about 80 percent of Premier’s total turnover last year.

Premier Farnell sells roughly half a million products ranging from batteries to CCTV cameras in more than 100 countries through its websites including Newark, Farnell and element 14. (1 US dollar = 0.6133 British pound) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
